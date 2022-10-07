The Hearn Building's Future Under Discussion

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - On Monday, Oct. 3, the city and property owners met to discuss plans for the Hearn Building.
The old building has stood vacant, abandoned, and dilapidated for a decade. In 2010, the building became vacant. And in 2015, a wall collapsed. Now the building stands as an eye sore, says some of the residents.
In late Sept. the city sent a letter asking property owners, NCALL, for an acceptable plan for the building. What was proposed in Mondays meeting, was low-income housing. Some of those in the community would like to see a different idea.
Beth Kline, owner of the Blue Awning says, "I understand their need for low-income housing, but I really think the downtown would be better served and would bring in more tax revenue by having more restaurants and retail."
Another business owner, like Jeannie Vandyke, whos business is right across the street agrees. She says the building's appearance doesn't help her business, Lil' Bitta Bull. And, low- income housing is not the route to go.
"Having it unoccupied welcomes issues. In the past, there's been people hanging out and things like that. Having an occupied well lit place is a hindrance to all those things. So, it would naturally solve all those problems," says Vandyke.
Cambridge City Manager Tom Carroll says the city has a different idea for the property. "Preference for the community and for the commissioners is this will be a market rate development, with first floor retail and offices. I do think there's strong support for some affordable housing component. But a smaller portion of the project, being affordable, and what people are paying downtown."
Carroll says NCALL will have a contractor remove the exoskeleton of the building by next year. That is part that causes those walking on the sidewalk to continue onto the busy street.
On Nov. 14 the city and NCALL will discuss more on what they would like to do about the buildings future.