DOVER, DE— The Highmark Healthcare Center of Excellence unveiled its new state-of-the-art medical training facility today at Delaware Tech, marking a significant milestone for students pursuing careers in healthcare.
This $3.4 million project includes $1 million from Highmark Delaware`s Blueprint for the Community grant program.
The center, which offers advanced training equipment and modern lab-style classrooms, aims to provide hands-on experience for future medical professionals.
Pamela Tate, an instructor at the center, emphasized the importance of the new facility.
“It really lets them see that the school is behind them—and they have their best interest at heart. Seeing the building completed and the equipment in place allows them to really hone in on their skills.”
The project began in August 2020, and got its final touches this summer. Students, donors, and faculty members went to the new building for a ribbon cutting ceremony- marking the official opening of this building.
Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, guests were invited to tour the new labs and classrooms, showcasing the latest medical technology. Students demonstrated the new equipment, highlighting its advanced features.
Whitley Anderson, a student at the center, expressed enthusiasm about the new resources.
“It just feels good to not have something from a decade ago. We can see the realistic quality of the equipment, and it's in great shape.”
The new facility is designed to prepare students thoroughly for their future medical careers.
“I can definitely take that piece from here and transfer it over into the future. It didn’t even feel like conventional school—it felt like I was in the medical field, learning as I went,” Anderson added.
Del Tech’s newest class of medical students is set to benefit from the advanced technologies and improved learning environment offered by the new Highmark Healthcare Center.