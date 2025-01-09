OCEAN PINES, MD - President Joe Biden declared January 9 a national day of mourning for the late former President Jimmy Carter. The official state funeral took place at the Washington National Cathedral as the nation mourned.
President Biden eulogized the 39th U.S. President, who died at the age of 100 in his home state of Georgia on December 29.
"To young people, to anyone in search of meaning and purpose, study the power of Jimmy Carter's example," Biden said.
Brittany Foutz of Ocean Pines found her purpose by witnessing former President Carter's example firsthand as an employee of the Carter Center.
"He cared about everyone in a holistic, humanitarian, peace-loving way," Foutz said.
Foutz worked on a team at the Carter Center dedicated to conflict resolution from 2017 to 2019. She said Carter was frequently present at the Center Monday through Friday, creating a familial atmosphere.
The nonprofit organization based in Atlanta, Georgia, is a hallmark of the humanitarian efforts that defined his post-presidency work.
"He was actually the reason that I eneded up getting my doctorate in international conflict resolution," Foutz said. "And that I still continue doing a lot of the work today with the United Nations," Foutz said.
Foutz's team often worked with issues of human rights violations in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Israel, Palestine and Syria. She recalls the attentive support Carter paid her team while working on a particularly disheartening project. Even the late former first lady Rosalynn Carter offered some comfort in the form of a homecooked meal.
"She ended up cooking us all food at the Carter Center," Foutz said.
True to the Carters' roots, Foutz said Mrs. Carter prepared chicken and dumplings, green beans and a southern staple new to Foutz.
"Grits as well. It was the first time I ever had grits," Foutz said.
Foutz said Carter often used a Mahatma Gandhi quote, which his grandson later extended, to motivate his teams at the Carter Center.
"Be the change you want to see in the world," Foutz said.
President Carter modeled this tenant in his lasting legacy on the world and the lives of people like Brittany Foutz.