LEWES, DE - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) has announced the upcoming closure of The Point at Cape Henlopen State Park to benefit shorebirds.
DNREC says the closure will begin on Friday, March 1st, to protect threatened and endangered beach-nesters and migratory birds including piping plovers, least terns, red knots, and oystercatchers. The Point has closed annually for the majority of the spring and summer seasons to protect the birds since 1993, according to DNREC.
The Point will reopen on the ocean side on September 1st, DNREC says, with the bayside beach remaining closed until October 1st.