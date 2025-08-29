CAPE HENLOPEN, Del. - DNREC has announced the upcoming reopening of the oceanside beach at The Point at Cape Henlopen State Park following its annual seasonal closure for the benefit of threatened beach-nesting shorebirds.
According to DNREC, The Point’s oceanside is slated to reopen Saturday, Aug. 30. The Point’s bayside beach will remain off-limits until Oct. 1, DNREC says, as shorebirds migrate south for the winter.
Last year, DNREC announced the reopening of The Point's oceanside beach for Sept. 1.
The Point is closed each March so that threatened and endangered migratory shorebirds can safely nest on the beaches, according to DNREC. These birds include oystercatchers, least terns, red knots, and the piping plover.
DNREC says that during this year’s closure, 9 piping plover chicks successfully fledged from nests at The Point, and nearly 30 least terns hatched. A full report on beach-nester activity is expected after the breeding season is over.
All currently-active least tern brooding colonies may still be present after the oceanside beach of The Point is opened, so DNREC asks visitors and drivers to be cautious in the area.