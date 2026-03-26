Dorchester County
DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md. -- A looming 50/50 split for new voting equipment in Maryland is fueling frustration. Over the next few years, Dorchester County will have to pay $421,000 for new machines the county never asked for.
 
Earlier this week, we reported on new, high-tech voting machines that Maryland plans on buying for the 2028 elections. It will cost the state an estimated $109 million, but every county across Maryland will have to pitch in.
 
"It's another unfunded mandate that's being pushed down on to the counties," said Lenny Pfeffer, Dorchester County Council President.
 
Pfeffer said that money, which is now going towards new poll books, scanners and ballot marking devices, could have been used for a new ambulance, new public works vehicles or even paving projects.
 
Instead, it's going towards machines that Pfeffer said spend most of the time in storage.
 
"It's like having a laptop at home, pulling it out every two years, using it, putting it back away," said Pfeffer.
 
Now, this cost-share requirement technically isn't new. It can be traced back to legislation passed in 2022, which requires each county to pay 50% of the cost of new voting equipment.
 
It just so happens the bill came due this year.
 
"While I'm always in favor of new technology, this seems quite an extravagant cost to us," said Pfeffer.
 
He said the last time Dorchester purchased new voting equipment was in 2016, but Pfeffer pointed out that those machines have been used only a handful of times.
 
"They only get taken out of the closet every two years," said Pfeffer.
 
Dorchester will not have to pay the $421,000 in one lump sum. Pfeffer said the payment will be split over three years. 25% of the total cost will be paid in FY27, 50% in FY28, and the remaining 25% will be paid from the county's budget in FY28.

Other Counties

Worcester County officials tell WBOC their share is $293,595.
  • $212,980 for electronic poll book replacements
  • $7,043 for T1 Connection-MD Network, DOIT Services and STO Finance
  • $73,572 for Voting machine accessories and lease
Wicomico County and Talbot County only had estimates for new poll books available, but tell WBOC they will be spending $184,000 and $82,182.50, respectively.
 

Tags

Video Journalist

Kyle Orens has been a video journalist with WBOC since September of 2022. After graduating from the University of South Carolina, he promptly returned to his hometown state of Maryland and now covers stories in Worcester County. You can see him all over the peninsula though, and whether he's working or out adventuring with his dog Bridger, always feel free to say hello.

Recommended for you