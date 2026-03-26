Other Counties
- $212,980 for electronic poll book replacements
- $7,043 for T1 Connection-MD Network, DOIT Services and STO Finance
- $73,572 for Voting machine accessories and lease
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
Video Journalist
Kyle Orens has been a video journalist with WBOC since September of 2022. After graduating from the University of South Carolina, he promptly returned to his hometown state of Maryland and now covers stories in Worcester County. You can see him all over the peninsula though, and whether he's working or out adventuring with his dog Bridger, always feel free to say hello.
Video Journalist
Kyle Orens has been a video journalist with WBOC since September of 2022. After graduating from the University of South Carolina, he promptly returned to his hometown state of Maryland and now covers stories in Worcester County. You can see him all over the peninsula though, and whether he's working or out adventuring with his dog Bridger, always feel free to say hello.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Not home to watch today's news? Sign up for WBOC's daily headlines to keep up with the latest across Delmarva, sent straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.