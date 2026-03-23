New Voting Machine

An early look at the new voting machine Maryland will be rolling out for the 2028 elections. 
QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, Md. -- The state is testing the water with brand new digital voting machines. Now, the new technology won't debut until the 2028 elections, but people who are eager to see what's in store can get a sneak peek.
 
From long lines to lightning-fast results, the state of Maryland is changing the way we vote.
 
"We're buying new voting equipment for the 2028 election, and a part of the certification process is to allow the public to have a feel for it," said Jared DeMarinis, State Administrator of Elections.
 
Right now, people can do exactly that at the Hilton Garden Inn on Kent Island. Using a mocked-up election ballot, they can test out the new machines that DeMarinis said should be much easier to use.
 
DeMarinis, along with machine technician Glyn Tilley, said the equipment will also be faster, which should benefit voters.
 
"Because the polls aren't open until seven, so they're[voters] all there at seven, all there at midday, all there at 5:30 once they finished work. And so it does make a huge difference, time is everything if you had a hectic day," said Tilley.
 
Election staff should have an easier time too.
 
"When you start thinking about it on a more global scale, right, like if you start saying, 'oh it's two minutes here, the processing times a little bit faster, it kind of adds up, and then you get significant savings for us at the back end," said DeMarinis.
 
People can test the new equipment until Wednesday, Mar. 25. Demonstrations are open to the public from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 

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Video Journalist

Kyle Orens has been a video journalist with WBOC since September of 2022. After graduating from the University of South Carolina, he promptly returned to his hometown state of Maryland and now covers stories in Worcester County. You can see him all over the peninsula though, and whether he's working or out adventuring with his dog Bridger, always feel free to say hello.

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