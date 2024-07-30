SALISBURY, Md.- The Ross is celebrating a milestone over 95% capacity. Allie Lane, Community Manager for The Ross says there is not much availability left.
"So the Ross is over 95 percent pre-leased for next year which is great. We have 350 beds so we lease the bed space and we only have a little bit of available left, probably about 16 beds left for next year," said Lane.
The Ross opened in August 2023. It stands on Main Street as the tallest building in Salisbury. Lane says The Ross offers something new to downtown.
"Our residents are able to walk to local businesses and restaurants and patronize local business owners so we think we've really been a part of that movement. Unity square just opened up. I think there's big things happening downtown and it's exciting to be a part of that," said Lane.
Lane says that was the intention of The Ross’s builders.
"Our owners really wanted to breathe new life into the historic downtown. and there wasn't anything offered as far as housing goes in the area. So we're kind of a breakthrough in that perspective," said Lane.
The Ross is open to anyone, not just students. Lane says this is a common misconception. Lane says there was a bit of resistance to a new building as big as The Ross downtown.
“In the beginning there was some objection to having housing downtown. We've overcome those objections like distance to campus because of word of mouth basically," said Lane.
For students like Diego Mendez, the distance from Salisbury University’s campus is a benefit.
"It's far enough away from the school but it's still close enough I can separate myself from the school like and just like the real world I would say," said Mendez.