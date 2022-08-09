Earlier this year the ferry was expected to be down for a few months for repairs. Now, months later people are still adding extra time to their daily commute. Mary Jo Perry says her daughter's commute to work is much longer now.
"It's been over two months," Perry said. "She has to go all the way around just to go to work in ocean city. And it's putting a lot of wear and tear in the car and everything else."
Lee Outen, Superintendent of Roads in Wicomico County, says the hold-up was related to the grant needed to fund the repairs. Now that the funding process is completed, work can begin but there could be a delay.
"We have awarded at the bid. Our contractors are aware of it," Outen says. "I met with them this morning. And based on where we are at right now in the world with parts and supplies and things like that, sometimes we hope we can do it in 60 days but that's probably not likely."
Officials are also working to increase the weight limit on the Upper Ferry aswell.
"One of the first things that they're going to do, or the first thing they're going to do is take a look at those weight limits again on Upper Ferry, which would also hold over to Whitehaven, to see if those weight limits can be raised," Outen said. "So that would mean that we could take things across that we were having to either do one at a time before or you know I have to turn people away."
Right now officials are hoping to have the ferry back up and running by mid to late October.