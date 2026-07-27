CAMBRIDGE, Md. — Police are investigating after someone stole heirloom vegetables from seven of 12 beds at a Cambridge community garden.
The vegetables were being grown for a September farm-to-table dinner at a veterans gala, part of the inaugural Harriet Tubman Summit — a monthlong Dorchester County celebration tied to America's 250th birthday and centered around the county's native daughter.
The gala honors Tubman's posthumous promotion to brigadier general for her Civil War service.
Among the stolen crops was heirloom squash similar to varieties eaten during Tubman's lifetime — a variety Madonna Green Parker, chair of the farm-to-table garden and event, said is difficult to find in stores today.
"I was devastated. I was very hurt and I felt betrayed and violated," Parker said. "Of course, we have no idea who did it, but I felt that they didn't steal from me. They stole from the military community that we're serving, and then the elderly community."
Cambridge Police Chief Justin Todd said the location of the theft could make identifying a suspect difficult.
"Due to the lighting in the area and where the theft occurred, where the garden is, it's not a very visible area, which also makes it a little more difficult," Todd said.
Police are asking anyone who saw someone leaving the parking lot near Mace's Lane Middle School, or the field behind it, between Tuesday and Friday to call Cambridge police. Investigators believe, given the volume of produce taken, that the vehicle involved was likely a truck or pickup truck.
Despite the setback, Parker said organizers are determined to move forward with the event.
"This is, I'm going to call it a minor setback," Parker said. "Initially, when I saw it, I was just absolutely devastated and I felt defeated. But it's a minor setback. We may not be able to offer those vegetables, but guess what? It's Maryland. We have a great growing season."
Alpha Genesis Community Development Corporation president, Adrian Holmes said the farm to table dinner is a very intentional way to connect community members with Dorchester County’s own Harriet Tubman.
“Once we figured that she ate off the land, the land sustained her as she traveled,” said Holmes. “And what a wonderful way to honor her during this summit, and to plant this garden and then feed our constituents at the gala.”
Parker said another farmer has offered space to continue growing vegetables for the September event. Parker said the menu may look different than originally planned, but the mission behind it remains the same.
"We can offer other vegetables. We'll just have to change our menu," Parker said. "And so we keep pushing forward. Isn't that what Harriet did? And look, she accomplished amazing things. But this community is also a resilient community, and I think it's important for people to focus on that as well."
This garden will feed more than just the attendees at September's gala. Parker said once the gala is over, the food will continue to be grown and will go to the elderly in the community, distributed at the Intergenerational Center.
In addition, the garden will be donated to the Mace's Lane Middle School after the event.
“This is more than just a bed of plants and seeds,” said Cambridge Mayor Lajan Cephas-Bey. “This is something that's going to be recurring. Not only can we provide food for our veterans and our seniors, but also accessible to many of the students at Mace's Lane Middle School.”
Anyone with information about the theft in the garden is urged to contact the Cambridge Police Department.