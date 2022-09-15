Things Get Heated At Cambridge's Commissioner Meeting

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON EDT TODAY... * WHAT...North winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to noon EDT today. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&