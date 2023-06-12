LAUREL, Del. - The Delaware State Police have arrested a third suspect in the shooting of 18-year-old Corey Mumford in April.
Shyheem Latham-Purnell, 21, was arrested earlier today.
Police responded to Mumford’s shooting on April 14th just before 3 p.m. at the Wexford Village Apartments. There they reportedly found Mumford suffering from multiple gunshot wounds behind one of the apartment buildings.
Police arrested the first suspect, Jhalir Henry, on April 21st. A second suspect, Donregus Holland, was arrested on May 18th.
Police say they linked Shyheem Latham-Purnell as a third suspect and arrested him today at a home in Salisbury. He is currently held in Maryland awaiting extradition to Delaware. There he is set to be charged with Murder First Degree, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited, and Conspiracy First Degree.
The Delaware State Police say they are still investigating Mumford’s death and are looking to identify other suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective A. Bluto by calling 302-741-2859. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.