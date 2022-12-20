SALISBURY, Md. - With a gift from the Draper Holdings Charitable Foundation, the Thomas H. Draper Scholarship has been created at Salisbury University.
The gift from the Draper Holdings Charitable Foundation was for total of $125,000. The foundation was created by the Draper family in order to support various initiatives on Delmarva, including those in education.
“Even those who may not have known Tom Draper by name felt his influence,” said Jason Curtin, vice president of University advancement and external affairs, and executive director of the SU Foundation, Inc.
“At SU, that influence was particularly strong as generations of students went on to work for Mr. Draper and his companies. His broadcast outlets also have been instrumental in promoting SU news and events for more than four decades. This scholarship is a fitting tribute for a man who meant so much to SU and to the greater Delmarva community. Even today, he continues to make a difference in the lives of our students.”
“Our family is honored to continue the partnership that our father started with Salisbury University,” said Draper’s daughter, Mariah Calagione, president of the Draper Holdings Charitable Foundation. “The school has educated many of our past and current employees and has created space for learning, culture and athletics in our community. We are excited that this scholarship will support future students attending the University, knowing that they will certainly enrich our society.”
Mr. Draper died in 2017 following an accident near his home while riding his bike. He was raised in Milford, attended Brown University, and returned home to Sussex County. It was in 1980 when Draper purchased WBOC.
According to Salisbury University, applicants for the Thomas H. Draper Scholarship should have an interest in the fields of broadcasting and media (technical, on-air talent, sales, management or creative/digital).
For more information, including additional eligibility requirements, visit https://salisbury.academicworks.com.