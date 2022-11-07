Those In Delaware And Maryland Hoping To Become A Billionaire

DELMAR, Del. - The Powerball jackpot is the highest it has ever been.
At $1.9 billion, the Powerball is at historic highs.
People in Delaware and Maryland explained their strategies to win that jackpot. "Well, I'm on my way home from seeing the Wallops facility in Virginia. I figured if I didn't win on my way down, I might as well buy a ticket in each state I'm driving through on my way home," says Craig Gagne.
For most people, the quick-pick method was the best route.
"This is the highest I have ever seen it. I usually start buying tickets at five hundred million. Last week, I spent 20. The week before, I spent 15. So, I think this week I'll spend 100, says Ricky Curtis.
Others feel they have a better chance of winning with their chosen lucky numbers. "I've been playing the same number for six years. For my ticket, I played my kids' birthday, my birthday, and my husband's birthday," says Kendora Osborne.
Rod Jones says he already knows what he would do with the money if he won. "That's an incredible amount of money. I plan on giving all my friends and family a million dollars a piece if I hit. I want to take care of everybody I know, everybody I'm related to, and everyone I've probably ever met," says Jones.
Local business owners say they're feeling lucky with the amount of business this brings. "I've been doing this for 16 -17 years. It's the biggest jackpot ever. I've had more business than regular. Everybody wants to try the big jackpot," says Kijlid Kajn.
People hope good fortune leads them to a fortune.
Tonight's Powerball drawing will be held at 10:59 pm.