DELMARVA - Thousands came out to participate in 'No Kings' protests across Delmarva Saturday.
Protests were held in Salisbury, Ocean City, Rehoboth Beach, Easton, Milford, Cambridge, and more.
Organizers in Ocean City say more than 800 people lined Coastal Highway for their protest.
Indivisible Worcester Maryland co-coordinator Susan Buyer says the Ocean City protest was one of over 3,000 protests globally. "The idea of No Kings is that we are embracing democracy... we are opposed to the kind of authoritarian regime that [President] Trump is attempting to impose on us all," says Buyer.
In Rehoboth Beach, the protesting went from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. along Route 1, then from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., neighbors continuing protesting at the Rehoboth Beach bandstand.
"It's a big sense of community," says Samantha Maloney-Gracie, an organizer with Indivisible Southern Delaware, "We come out every Saturday to stand together. I think there's courage in groups, in community, and we come out as a community and stand together."