MARYLAND - The Maryland Office of the Comptroller has announced a printing error that reportedly led to about 6,000 1099-G forms being sent to incorrect addresses.
According to the Comptroller, the issue was identified on February 4 and affected a limited batch of the tax forms. The error did not affect other tax forms, the Comptroller’s Office says, and did not involve any data breach. Officials ask anyone who receives another person’s information to destroy the document.
The Comptroller’s Office says the correct 1099s will be mailed in the coming days, while the correct documents can be viewed here. Maryland officials will also be reaching out to affected individuals with information on credit monitoring services paid for by the Comptroller’s Office. Anyone affected can also email gad@marylandtaxes.gov with the subject line “1099G Issue” with questions or concerns.
“We sincerely apologize for not catching the error and for any distress this incident may cause the affected individuals,” the Comptroller’s Office said Tuesday. “We will be altering our process in the future on printing jobs to ensure this type of incident does not ever happen again.”