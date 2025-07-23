SALISBURY, MD - Between five to ten acres of land were vandalized last night at Quantico Creek Farm in Wicomico County.
Neighbors said they heard cars driving through the field around 10 p.m. last night.
The sod farm was on its way to be harvested this upcoming December. After last night's events, farmers say the damages exceed $100,000.
Ben Hollaway works part time on his father's farm. He says a lot of hard work has gone down the drain.
"It's just a little upsetting when you com out here, after all the work that everyone on the farms put into this," said Hollaway. "It's just a little upsetting when you see it all torn up and it's not even harvest-able."
Grant Putman is the production manager for Quantico Creek Farm. He says for the farmers, it's not the loss of money that bothers them the most, but the violation they feel.
"It matters to you when somebody comes in there and just really, disrespects that," said Putman. "Folks take that personal."
Police are still searching for the vandals. The owner of Quantico Creek farm is offering a one thousand dollar reward for any information that leads to an arrest.