MARYLAND -- As of Thursday, February 6th, over 11,000 people have signed a petition demanding answers and citing concerns about increasing Delmarva Power bill costs.
The petition was created by Muhammad Khan, who lives in Salisbury. Khan told WBOC he created the petition after witnessing hundreds of people complaining about higher rates in a local Facebook group.
"It'll hopefully show the power company that there are people across the entire peninsula that are impacted," Khan said. "It's not a very small number."
Khan said he hopes to bring the petition, along with the hundreds of stories shared when people signed it, to the Maryland State Senate or other local legislators.
"They're saying that their bills have increased from $200 to almost $1000 in a given month," Khan said. "They're having to choose between paying their bill and keeping their home heated, versus paying their mortgage or feeding themselves."
A representative from Delmarva Power told WBOC that they're providing resources for concerned customers. Some of those include removing late fees for January and February payments and extending some repayment plan periods.
Dorothi McCoy, who also lives in Salisbury, said she was one of the first people to sign the petition. McCoy told WBOC her bill jumped over $200 last month.
"Now they're saying my projected cost for next month is in the $600's," McCoy said. "I don't have that money. Nobody does."
The representative from Delmarva Power told WBOC Thursday that higher bills are likely due to colder temperatures, changing rates, and higher costs for electricity and natural gas.
The representative also said that prices often fluctuate throughout the year and that multiple factors go into those costs.