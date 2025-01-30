SALISBURY, Md. — Recent electric bills for Delmarva Power customers in Maryland have caused a stir, with some seeing their charges double in just one month. The sharp increases are largely attributed to a combination of harsh winter weather, a recent rate hike, and changes to state regulations.
For many customers, the impact is substantial. One Salisbury resident's bill saw a 50% spike in November, followed by another 55% increase in December, and is projected to rise another 49% in January.
Local officials and Delmarva Power representatives have offered explanations, pointing to several factors behind the price surge.
Weather-Related Increases
As temperatures dropped in December, electricity usage surged, particularly as homes struggled to stay warm. According to Zachary Chizar, a spokesperson for Delmarva Power, colder temperatures meant customers were running their HVAC systems more frequently.
"Based on the highs and lows in December, customers probably had to run their HVAC systems 80% more than in November," Chizar said. The higher demand during winter months naturally leads to higher energy consumption and, in turn, higher bills.
Rate Increases and Supply-Demand Dynamics
Adding to the financial strain, Delmarva Power implemented an average 9% rate increase on January 1. Chizar explained that as customers use more energy, the rate they pay can rise, particularly when demand exceeds supply. The rate hike is intended to help cover infrastructure maintenance and energy delivery costs.
"You are paying your share of the energy infrastructure that we have to be able to deliver that energy to you," Chizar said, acknowledging that the cost of maintenance and upgrades also contributes to the increase.
Empower Maryland Fee
Another factor pushing bills higher is the Empower Maryland program. This initiative, designed to assist low-income homeowners and promote energy efficiency, comes with a monthly fee on electric bills. However, the program's cost was recently adjusted after the Maryland General Assembly passed a law aimed at strengthening the program and recouping uncollected charges from previous years.
As a result, Delmarva Power customers are now paying higher Empower Maryland fees, which critics argue amount to another financial burden on residents.
Delegate Barry Beauchamp, who represents Wicomico County, Maryland, voiced his concerns, calling the increased fee a form of "parasitic drag."
"They continue to add things on," Beauchamp said. "To me, I view it as another tax."
Chizar, however, emphasized that the higher fee should stabilize over time, with the state working to recover costs from past under-collections. He also reassured customers that the fee will eventually level out over the next few years.
Assistance for Customers Struggling with High Bills
For those struggling to manage rising costs, Delmarva Power is offering assistance through its website. The site provides resources for understanding energy bills and includes links to energy assistance programs for qualifying customers.
As Maryland residents grapple with higher power bills, many are looking for solutions to ease the burden. While the winter months are likely to see continued high usage, officials hope that longer-term adjustments, including energy efficiency measures, will help reduce costs for customers in the future.