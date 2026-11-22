CAMBRIDGE, Md. - About three acres of woods burned on Henrys Cross Road in Cambridge after an accidental fire Sunday, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.
Fire officials say the fire started at a hunting camp and spread into the surrounding woods. It started in the electric pedestal for one of the 14 travel trailers at the site.
It took 40 firefighters an hour to control the fire.
It was discovered by a passerby around 6 a.m., and no one was hurt.
Total damages are estimated around $100,000.