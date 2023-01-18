Laurel, Del - A three-alarm fire has gutted an historic building in downtown Laurel.
The fire broke out at 130 East Market Street in Laurel shortly before 1 am, at the building known as The Globe. According to the Delaware State Fire Marshall, when the Laurel Fire Department first arrived on scene there was already smoke and flames pouring out of the building.
The fire marshal said state fire investigators were called to the scene along with Agents from the ATF, Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms. Investigators are performing an investigation to determine the origin and cause of the fire.
Fortunately, the building was empty when the fire started and there were no reported injuries to persons or firefighters. Damage is estimated at $2,000,000.