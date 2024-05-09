ELLENDALE, DE - Delaware State Police have arrested three suspects in connection to a shooting that left one woman injured early Wednesday.
Police say they are still searching for a fourth suspect.
The investigation began on May 8th just after 12:30 a.m. when police were called to a home on South Old State Road in Ellendale on reports of a disorderly incident. Police say they were notified of shots fired at the location while they were enroute.
Upon arrival, police say they found a 20-year-old woman had been shot in the leg. The woman was treated at a local hospital and later released.
Investigators say they learned a gray SUV had stopped in the road outside the home and argued with people in the backyard before firing on them, hitting the victim inside the home. Several people including a child were inside at the time, according to police.
A short time later, police say they were able to locate thh vehicle and the suspects. 20-year-old Isaiah Yunas, of Ellendale, was arrested along with two 17-year-olds. State Police continue to search for a fourth suspect, Marcus Yunas, 21, of Ellendale.
Isaiah Yunas was arrested and taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on $46,000 secured bond on the following charges:
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
-Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
-Reckless Endangering 1st Degree (Felony) – 6 counts
-Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
-Criminal Mischief under $1,000
The first 17-year-old was taken to Stevenson House Detention Center on a $50,500 secured bond on the following charges:
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
-Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
-Reckless Endangering 1st Degree (Felony) – 6 counts
-Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
-Criminal Mischief under $1,000
The second 17-year-old was charged with the following and released to the custody of a parent:
-Reckless Endangering 1st Degree (Felony) – 6 counts
-Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
-Criminal Mischief under $1,000
State Police continue to investigate the incident and ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of Marcus Yunas to call 9-1-1.