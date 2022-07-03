DELMAR, Del.- Three People have been arrested in connection to a burglary at West Auto Friday morning in Delmar.
Delaware State Police say they were called to the West Auto on Sussex Hwy around 9:30 a.m. for reports of a burglary. Investigators learned that the suspects entered the building through an unlocked window and took machinery, tools, and car parts totaling $11,100.
Timothy Dyson, 38, Michael Lecates, 22, both of Laurel, and Stacy Dyson, 41, of Delmar, were later developed as suspects. On Saturday, troopers found the three, driving on Sussex Hwy and were pulled over near the Relax Inn for an equipment violation. The driver of the car, Timothy Dyson, did not have a valid license. A Police K-9 was called in to scan for illegal substances. The K-9 positively alerted and troopers found stolen tools, about .021 grams of heroin, 3 Levofloxacin pills, 2 Gabapentin Pills, and drug paraphernalia.
All three were arrested and were taken to Troop 5. Troopers additionally connected them to another burglary that happened the week before at a home on the 12000 block of Whitesville Road, Laurel.
Timothy Dyson:
- Burglary 3rd Degree (Felony)- 2 counts
- Theft $1,500 or Greater (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Theft Under $1,500
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Numerous Traffic Violations
Timothy Dyson was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and released on $9,750 unsecured bond.
Stacy Dyson:
- Burglary 3rd Degree (Felony)- 2 counts
- Theft $1,500 or Greater (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Theft Under $1,500
- Criminal Mischief
Stacy Dyson was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and released on her own recognizance.
Michael Lecates:
- Burglary 3rd Degree (Felony)- 2 counts
- Theft $1,500 or Greater (Felony)
- Tampering With Physical Evidence (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Theft Under $1,500
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Criminal Mischief
Lecates was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and released on his own recognizance.