DOVER, DE - The Dover Police Department has announced the arrest of three men, two of them in Los Angeles, in connection to a home invasion and shooting that left one man injured earlier this month.
Police say their investigation first began on February 14th just before 12:45 a.m. when they were called to a home on Old Forge Drive on reports of a shooting. There, police say they found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Investigators say they learned three men had kicked in the back door of the home, entered, and shot the man.
The three suspects were eventually identified as Jaymere Lewis, 27, of Smyrna, Emory Cannon, 30, of Dover, and Morris Savage, 30, also from Dover. On February 21st, police arrested Lewis and charged him with the following:
-Home Invasion Burglary First Degree
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
-Assault Second Degree
-Aggravated Menacing
-Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony
-Theft of a Motor Vehicle
-Conspiracy Second Degree
-Theft
Lewis was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on $147,000 cash bail.
On Wednesday, February 28th, police say they were informed Savage and Cannon were on a train bound for Los Angeles. After collaboration with Amtrak and the Los Angeles Police Department, Savage and Cannon were arrested in Los Angeles, according to Dover police. Both are now awaiting extradition back to Delaware.