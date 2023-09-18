FRANKFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police have announced the arrest of two adults and a 17-year-old in Frankford following a months-long drug investigation.
According to police, authorities searched a home on North Branchwood Place on Friday following an extensive investigation into Anthony Morris, 21. Morris was a suspect in large-scale distribution of narcotics, according to State Police.
During the search of the home, reportedly occupied by five adults and two juveniles at the time, authorities say they discovered various weapons, drugs, and paraphernalia:
-Approximately 4.88 grams of crack cocaine
-Approximately 2.81 grams of cocaine
-Approximately 38.87 grams of marijuana
-Approximately 551 bags containing approximately 3.875 grams of heroin
-Approximately $6,377 in suspected drug dealing proceeds
-Four firearms
-Numerous rounds of ammunition
-Various paraphernalia to include digital scales and distribution/packaging materials
Three people were arrested following the search:
Anthony Morris was committed on $69,000 cash bond on the following charges:
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) – 2 counts
-Unlawful to Operate or Attempt to Operate a Clandestine Laboratory (Felony)
-Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony) – 3 counts
-Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
-Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
-Endangering the Welfare of a Child
-Possession of a Controlled or Counterfeit Substance
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Christiana Sturgis, 18, was taken to Delores J Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $82,500 cash bond on the following charges:
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) – 2 counts
-Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
-Unlawful to Operate or Attempt to Operate a Clandestine Laboratory (Felony)
-Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 3 counts
-Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
-Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited Who Also Possesses a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts
-Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
-Endangering the Welfare of a Child
-Resisting Arrest
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
An unnamed 17-year-old juvenile was committed to Stevenson House Detention Center on $40,200 secured bond on the following charges:
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) – 2 counts
-Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
-Unlawful to Operate or Attempt to Operate a Clandestine Laboratory (Felony)
-Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 3 counts
-Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
-Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited Who Also Possesses a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts
-Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
-Endangering the Welfare of a Child
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia