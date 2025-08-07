FREDERICA, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a murder-suicide incident in Frederica that claimed three lives on Wednesday night.
Police say they were called to Lorna Drive in the Highpoint Mobile Home Park on August 6 just before 11 p.m. There, they found an 81-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man who had died from apparent gunshot wounds, according to investigators. Police say the body of a 53-year-old woman was also found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The victims’ and suspect’s identities have not yet been released.
The Delaware State Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact them at 302-741-2859.