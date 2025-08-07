murder suicide generic

FREDERICA, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a murder-suicide incident in Frederica that claimed three lives on Wednesday night.

Police say they were called to Lorna Drive in the Highpoint Mobile Home Park on August 6 just before 11 p.m. There, they found an 81-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man who had died from apparent gunshot wounds, according to investigators. Police say the body of a 53-year-old woman was also found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

The victims’ and suspect’s identities have not yet been released.

The Delaware State Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact them at 302-741-2859.

 

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

