DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police say they have arrested three Dover men who all live on Vanessa Drive for gun and drug felonies after executing three search warrants on the suspects' respective homes.
DSP say on Dec. 11, the Kent County Drug Unit executed search warrants at three homes on the 60, 70, and 100 blocks of Vanessa Drive. They say the search warrants were obtained after an investigation into 39-year-old Neal Barnes, 52-year-old Anthony James, and 51-year-old Kevin Walker for dealing illegal narcotics out of their houses.
Police say all three suspects were arrested in their homes without incident. There was a child present in Walker's house.
In the search of Barnes' home, police say detectives found:
- About 2.76 grams of cocaine
- About 99.76 grams of crack cocaine
- 9mm handgun and ammunition
- .38 caliber handgun and ammunition
- Digital scales
- Drug paraphernalia
He was arrested and charged with the following crimes:
- Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, tier 3 (felony)
- Possession of a controlled substance, tier 3 (felony)
- Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (felony)
- Possession of a firearm/destructive weapon if previously convicted of a violent felony (felony) - 3 counts
- Possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance except human growth hormone without a prescription
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Barnes was committed to Sussex Correctional on a $57,000 cash bond.
During the search of James' home, police say detectives found:
- About 19.88 grams of crack cocaine
- About 52.59 grams of cocaine
- Drug paraphernalia
- $2,472 in suspected drug proceeds
He was arrested and charged with the following:
- Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, tier 3 (felony)
- Possession of a controlled substance, tier 3 (felony)
- Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, tier 2 (felony)
- Possession of a controlled substance, tier 2 (felony)
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
James was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $146,000 cash bond.
During the search of Walker's home, police say detectives found:
- About .69 grams of heroin
- About .35 grams of methamphetamine
- About 11.77 grams of crack cocaine
- About 31 ecstasy pills
- About 14 acetaminophen and oxycodone hydrochloride pills
- About 21 buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual films
Walker was arrested and charged with the following:
- Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, tier 2 (felony) - 2 counts
- Possession of a controlled substance, tier 2 (felony) - 2 counts
- Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (felony) - 2 counts
- Possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance except human growth hormone without a prescription - 5 counts
- Endangering the welfare of a child by committing a drug offense with a child in the dwelling
Walker was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $39,500 secured bond.