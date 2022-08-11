DOVER, Del.- Three Dover Officers were injured Wednesday evening while attempting to arrest Corey Reyes, suspected of domestic assault, according to the Dover Police Department.
Around 8 p.m., police made contact with the female who sustained injuries from Reyes. Police learned Reyes placed his hands on the victim's neck, preventing her from breathing and caused serious injury to her lower body. The victim was treated at a nearby hospital.
At Reyes residence in Dover, Reyes refused to be taken into custody. Dover Police Department says that Reyes began grappling with police officers, one officers fell off of an elevated platform onto concrete, where the struggle continued. Eventually, Reyes was taken into custody and determined to be intoxicated. Three officers sustained injuries during this altercation, however they did not need immediate medical attention. A juvenile was at the residence during the incident.
Reyes was committed to SCI on $22,400 secured bail on the charges of:
-Assault Second Degree Injure a Law Enforcement Officer (3x)
-Assault Second Degree
-Strangulation
-Resisting Arrest with Force or Violence
-Terroristic Threatening
-Endangering the Welfare of a Child
-Criminal Mischief (3x)
-Disorderly Conduct
The Dover Police department says if you wish to provide information on this case or other criminal activity, please contact the Dover Police Department at (302)736-7130. Callers can be anonymous. Tips may also be sent to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.