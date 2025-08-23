OCEAN CITY, M.d. - Three young girls were saved from the rip currents at Ocean City yesterday, according to Ocean City Beach Patrol.
Officials said the girls headed out into the water and lifeguards were trying to move them in closer, as water access was restricted to ankle-deep.
The girls were knocked over by a wave and pulled out to deeper water, according to beach patrol.
The lifeguards swam in, with one rescue being "particularly difficult," and one girl needing EMS treatment, according to officials.
Beach Patrol Captain Butch Arbin said, "Yesterday could have ended in tragedy, but thanks to the quick, professional response of our lifeguards, lives were saved."
OCBP says water access is still restricted today.