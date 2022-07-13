NEWARK, Md.- Three people are behind bars on a variety of charges following an incident in which a Newark, Md., man was left hospitalized with traumatic head injuries after being pistol-whipped.
The Worcester County Bureau of Investigation said that shortly before 10 p.m. Monday, July 11, troopers from the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack received a 911 call in reference to a someone with possible gunshot wounds at 10022 Hayes Landing Road in Newark.
Upon arrival, officers located Joseph Cooper III, 26, of Newark, with traumatic injuries to his head. Cooper was transported by the Maryland State Police Aviation Command to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. He was treated and released from the hospital on Tuesday, July 12. Investigators said it should be noted that Cooper's injuries were not due to a a gunshot.
Investigators said they learned that Kimberly Renee Worley, 31, of Pittsville, Md., Avontae Curtis Fortt, 27, of Salisbury, Md., and Jaquan Frederick Cannon, 31, also of Salisbury, at 10022 Hayes Landing Road in Newark to purchase a PlayStation from Cooper.
Police said that during the exchange, Fortt struck Cooper III in the back of the head with a pistol while also firing several rounds from the gun. The trio then fled the scene in a white Chevrolet Impala. A broadcast was given to surrounding jurisdictions for the suspect vehicle.
Shortly after 10:30 p.m. Monday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack and the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office located a vehicle matching this description travelling on northbound Business Rt. 13 in Salisbury.
After failing to stop for emergency vehicles, the suspect vehicle was pursued by Deputies from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect vehicle then failed to control its speed and crashed into a fence in the area of Liberty Street and Rt. 13 in Salisbury after a 15-minute police chase.
Wicomico County sheriff's deputies were able to detain all three occupants of the vehicle, identified above. Police said that during the arrest, Fortt assaulted Wicomico County deputies. A search of the vehicle revealed illegal narcotics and a loaded 9mm handgun, according to police.
Kimberly Worley was arrested on numerous warrants including burglary, assault, trespass in Wicomico County; burglary and theft in Worcester County. Worley has also been charged with convicted felon in possession of a firearm, loaded handgun in a vehicle, CDS possession not marijuana, attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment. Worley is being held without bond in the Wicomico County Detention Center.
Jaquan Cannon was arrested on an outstanding warrant for burglary, trespass, and assault in Wicomico County. He was also charged with convicted felon in possession of a firearm, loaded handgun in a vehicle, CDS possession not marijuana. Cannon is being held without bond in the Wicomico County Detention Center.
Avontae Curtis Fortt has been charged with convicted felon in possession of a firearm, loaded handgun in a vehicle, assault on a police officer, CDS possession not marijuana, attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment. Fortt is being held without bond in the Wicomico County Detention Center.