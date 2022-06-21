OCEAN CITY, Md.- Authorities say three people were left hospitalized after being stabbed in a late Monday night fight in Ocean City.
Ocean City police said that shortly before midnight, officers responded to the 10-block of Wicomico Street for a report of a fight. When officers arrived on the scene, they located three victims with stab wounds.
The Ocean City Fire Department responded to the scene to provide emergency medical care. One victim was flown to Shock Trauma, a second victim was flown to Christiana Hospital, and the third victim was transported by Ocean City EMS to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital for further treatment.
This investigation is still active at this time.