MILFORD, DE - Milford Police Department arrested three juveniles for reckless endangering and other charges after water pellet shootings.
Milford Police say on July 12th, between 10pm and 11pm, the department's Patrol Division responded to three separate incidents throughout the city of Milford where people reported being shot with a hard object from a passing silver sedan. MPD describe this object as a pellet.
All of the victims reported minor injuries and did not require medical attention.
MPD say due to a quick investigation led by the Patrol Division, the suspect vehicle was located and a 16-year-old juvenile male was taken into custody. Police found a water bead gun in the possession of the juvenile. A further investigation found that two other 17-year-old juvenile males were involved in the incident as well, according to Milford Police.
Warrants were obtained for all three juveniles. Two of the teens, the one 17-year-old and the 16-year-old, were charged with the following:
- Conspiracy
- Reckless Endangering
- Offensive Touching
- Disorderly Conduct
The other 17-year-old was charged with the following:
- Conspiracy
- Reckless Endangering
- Offensive Touching
- Disorderly Conduct
Milford Police say the three juveniles were processed on their active warrants and released to their guardians. Each have a future court date with the Kent County Family Court.