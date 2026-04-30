DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department has announced the arrest of three men from Maryland's Eastern Shore in connection to a shooting late Wednesday.
According to investigators, police were called to the Capital Inn on N. DuPont Highway on April 29 just before 11:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting. There, police found an occupied hotel room with a shattered window and multiple shots through the room’s door. Investigators say the room was occupied by a 17-year-old, a 13-year-old, and a 12-year-old at the time of the shooting. 12 shell casings were located at the scene, according to authorities.
A witness reported seeing the suspects running into a gray Ford Flex SUV that drove off on southbound DuPont Highway.
Shortly after, Delaware State Police stopped a gray Ford Flex near Camden. Police say the vehicle was occupied by Isaiah Williams, 21, of Salisbury, Tashawn Gantt, 24, of Delmar, and Keangello Crump, 18, of Eden.
Two 9mm handguns were also found in the vehicle, according to police, with one reported stolen out of Delaware.
Williams, Gantt, and Crump were taken into custody and charged with the following:
Williams:
-Possession of Firearm During Commission of Felony (2x)
-Possession of Firearm by Person Prohibited (2x)
-Reckless Endangering 1st Degree (3x)
-Wearing a Disguise During Commission of Felony
-Receiving a Stolen Firearm
-Conspiracy 2nd Degree
-Criminal Mischief
Gantt:
-Possession of Firearm During Commission of Felony (2x)
-Possession of Firearm by Person Prohibited (2x)
-Reckless Endangering 1st Degree (3x)
-Wearing a Disguise During Commission of Felony
-Receiving a Stolen Firearm
-Conspiracy 2nd Degree
-Criminal Mischief
-Assault 3rd Degree
Crump:
-Possession of Firearm During Commission of Felony (2x)
-Reckless Endangering 1st Degree (3x)
-Wearing a Disguise During Commission of Felony
-Receiving a Stolen Firearm
-Conspiracy 2nd Degree
-Criminal Mischief