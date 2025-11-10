Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft. For the Gale Warning, west winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay main channel north of Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Chester River to Queenstown MD, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until midnight EST tonight. For the Gale Warning, from midnight tonight to 6 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&