TRAPPE, Md. - Three minors were charged after police say they made a false 911 call.
On Nov. 9, Talbot County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to a reported shooting on the 4300 block of Lover's Lane. Police say after a thorough search of the home, the call was determined to be a false report.
Police say Maryland State Police, the Talbot County Department of Emergency Services, and the Trappe Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the call. Investigators determined three minors made the false 911 call. Police say they were charged with filing a false police report, misuse of 911, reckless endangerment, and other related offenses.
The investigation is ongoing and the Talbot County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information to call them at 410-822-1020.