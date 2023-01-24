MILLSBORO, Del.-Delaware State Police say they have arrested three people after a several-month-long drug investigation in Millsboro.
DSP says on January 23, members of the Sussex Drug Unit, Sussex County Governor’s Task Force, and Special Operations Response Team executed a search warrant at a residence on the 25000 block of Oak Street in Millsboro. When they arrived, they took Christina Blades into custody without incident. Authorities say another suspect, Tomaris White was taken into custody after he attempted to destroy narcotics. Additionally, troopers say Stephen Tankard tried to flee from the home, but was later taken into custody after resisting arrest and hiding outside. Tankard was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and was later released.
A search of the home led to the discovery of the following:
- Approximately 3.934 grams of packaged suspected heroin
- Approximately 3.67 grams of suspected raw heroin
- Approximately 6.84 grams of cocaine
- Approximately 21.46 grams of crack cocaine
- Over $4,300 in suspected drug dealing proceeds
- Numerous items of drug paraphernalia
White, Tankard, and Blades were taken to Troop 4 and charged with the following crimes:
Tomaris White, 43, of Dover, Delaware:
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
- Operating a Clandestine Drug Laboratory (Felony)
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)
- Tampering With Physical Evidence (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
White was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $116,200 cash bond.
Stephen Tankard, 58, of Millsboro, Delaware:
- Operating a Clandestine Drug Laboratory (Felony)
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Maintaining a Drug Property (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 1 Quantity (Felony) – 2 counts
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Tankard was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and was released on his own recognizance.
Christina Blades, 45, of Millsboro, Delaware:
- Operating a Clandestine Drug Laboratory (Felony)
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 3 counts
- Maintaining a Drug Property (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Blades was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on her own recognizance.