STEVENSVILLE, Md. - A Queen Anne’s County house fire claimed the lives of three pets and caused an estimated $750,000 in damages on Thursday.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal says the fire broke out at a home on Creeks End Lane in Stevensville at around 1:45 p.m. on Nov. 13. It took over three hours for responding firefighters to control the fire.

Investigators say the fire started in the home’s chimney due to a malfunction or failure of the wood stove. 

Two dogs and a rabbit tragically died in the fire, according to the Maryland Fire Marshal. Two adults and three children, who were not home at the time, have been displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

