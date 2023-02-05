BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - State Police say three suspects, including a juvenile, were arrested after a traffic stop.
According to Delaware State Police, on Saturday Feb. 4 around 9:15 a.m., a trooper on Coverdale Road initiated a traffic stop on a car that was reported stolen by the Milford Police Department.
Troopers say they arrested the driver, Alton Jones, and two passengers, Daveon Showell and a juvenile male, without incident. A search of the car led troopers to discover approximately .03 grams of cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and a pair of nunchucks. Jones and Showell are both convicted felons and prohibited from possessing weapons.
The driver, 71-year-old Alton Jones of Seaford, faces the following charges:
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Receiving a Stolen Vehicle (Felony)
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited with a Prior Violent Felony Conviction (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Jones was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $35,400 secured bond.
Daveon Showell, 18, of Bridgeville, faces the following charges:
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Receiving a Stolen Vehicle (Felony)
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited with a Prior Violent Felony Conviction (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Showell was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $35,400 secured bond.
The 16-year-old juvenile of Bridgeville is being charged with:
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Receiving a Stolen Vehicle (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
The juvenile was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and released to a guardian without bond.