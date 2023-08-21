CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Cambridge Police Department has reported two separate shootings last night that left one man dead and three others injured.
Police say they arrived on Jimson Road just before 12:30 a.m. Monday morning after a ShotSpotter notification of multiple rounds of gunfire. There, officers reportedly found a 25-year-old, a 19-year-old, and an 18-year-old who had all been shot.
Two of the victims were taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, while the third is being treated locally. Police say none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening. Multiple vehicles and homes were also damaged by the gunfire.
At about the same time, officers responded to a 911 call from Henry Street alerting them someone had been shot. The victim, Kenneth Ramcharan, 37, was found lying close to the back steps of the home with multiple gunshot wounds. Ramcharan was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Cambridge Police Department says it is unclear if the two shootings are related and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information ias asked to cal the Department at 410-228-3333.