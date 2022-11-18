CAMBRIDGE. Md.- Two teens and a minor were allegedly involved in a police chase that ended up crashing and catching fire early Friday morning in Cambridge.
Cambridge Police say they received a report of a car chase heading toward the city from the Wicomico County area around 5 a.m., that stemmed from an armed car jacking in Ocean City.
Law enforcement from Worcester and Wicomico Counties initiated the chase with two cars. One of the cars stopped in Wicomico County, the other continued into Dorchester County. While in Dorchester, surrounding police agencies joined in the chase.
As the car got to Cambridge, officers set up a tire deflation device, in an attempt to end the chase. The drivers continued before the car ended up in the Black Water Landing Development. While in the area of Caribbean Ave and Maddison Ave, several people got out of the car while still in motion and ran.
The car then continued through a fence before crashing into a drainage ditch and catching fire and exploding. Members of Rescue Fire Company responded and put the fire out.
A K9 Unit from CPD and aviation units were called in to help with search for the suspects.
Other Allied Law Enforcement Agencies ended up finding a 14-year-old on Race St. in the area of East Appleby Ave. The teen was found to be a reported Missing Person from Baltimore and was transported to Easton.
Police were then alerted by a concerned citizen in the 500 block of Goldsborough Ave about a person walking around their property. When officers searched the area, they found a 17-year-old from Baltimore, hiding in a car in a driveway. The teen did not have permission to be on the property or in the car. During the encounter, the teen was not compliant and tried to lock the doors of the car. After a short period of time the 17-year-old was talked into getting out of the car. The teen was found to be in possession of a quantity of Cannabis to indicate distribution, multiple items of stolen property related to the incidents in Ocean City, and a loaded handgun that was also reported stolen in his pocket, according to police.
CPD was then alerted to respond to Walmart for a 12-year-old covered in mud. The 12-year-old was found to also be from the Baltimore area.
The 12-year-old and the 14-year-old were returned to their Guardians. The 17-year-old was turned over to the Ocean City Police Department to be charged accordingly to all above counts.