Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Key Bridge to Smith Point VA, Chesapeake Bay from Sandy Point MD to Smith Point VA, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 1 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&