MILFORD, Del. - The Milford Police Department is investigating a shooting last night that reportedly left one victim injured.
According to the Department, police reported hearing gunfire Thursday night just after 6 p.m. near the Brightway Commons. Initial investigation revealed no victims, but the police reportedly did find damaged property.
Soon after, however, a 20-year-old man arrived at Bayhealth Sussex Campus with non-life threatening injuries and was listed in stable condition.
An active investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with information to contact Det. Richard DaFonte at Milford Police at 302-422-8081 ext. 126 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333. Tips can also be submitted online at MilfordPoliceDE.org/leave-a-tip.htm.