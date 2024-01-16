SMITH ISLAND, MD - Somerset County has awarded TidalHealth a grant aimed at improving and expanding healthcare services on Smith Island.
According to TidalHealth, $26,000 from the Somerset County Health Department will help fund the expansion on the island, where residents are at higher risk for unmanaged chronic health conditions due to limited access to healthcare.
TidalHealth says the expansion includes upgrades and renovations to the clinic, blood pressure cuffs, transportation vouchers for the clinical team, education supplies for patients, and other medical equipment.
“This funding supports our efforts to continue to expand the care we provide to our families, friends, and neighbors,” said Katherine Rodgers, MPH, Director of Community Health Initiatives. “The grant equips us with the tools and resources needed to enhance our services and improve the clinic on the island. We are incredibly appreciative of our partnership with the Somerset County Health Department for making this crucial program possible.”
Many Smith Island residents lack primary care and access to preventative health services, the hospital says, and those barriers to healthcare were further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, a healthcare team visits the island every other week from March to November, offering new appointments to those without a Primary Care Provider. TidalHealth says they provided 86 lab tests, 104 allergy shots, 24 sensor replacements, 24 flu shots, 47 medication refills, and 4 community health worker cases in 2023.