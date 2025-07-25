MILLSBORO, DE - TidalHealth has broken ground on its new Millsboro North Campus which is slated to be its largest outpatient facility so far.
At 150,000 square feet, the new campus is set to be located near the intersection of Routes 113 and 20 in Millsboro. TidalHealth officials say the new facility will expand healthcare access in Sussex County and the region as a whole.
July 25th's groundbreaking marks the beginning of an 18-24 month construction of the first of three planned buildings on the campus, TidalHealth said in a statement.
“The TidalHealth Millsboro North Campus is a game-changer for healthcare in Sussex County,” said Steve Leonard, Ph.D., MBA, FACHE, President/CEO of TidalHealth. “We’re bringing the full strength and support of our health system to this growing community, delivering the convenience of comprehensive care with the clinical excellence TidalHealth is known for.”
TidalHealth cites Sussex County’s rapid growth as the reason behind a recent increase in local healthcare demands, which this new facility is intended to address. TidalHealth expects the North Campus to employ 350-500 team members to meet those demands.
“Millsboro is proud to partner with TidalHealth on this exciting new chapter in our town’s growth,” said Millsboro Town Manager Jamie Burk. “As one of the fastest-growing areas in Delaware, our residents — from young families to retirees — need and deserve convenient access to high-quality healthcare. The TidalHealth Millsboro North Campus will help meet that growing demand, right here in our own backyard. This project is more than just a healthcare facility — it’s an investment in the long-term health, vitality, and resilience of our community.”
Construction of the second building on the campus is expected to begin within the next eight to twelve months, TidalHealth officials say, and the third building is still in the planning phase.