DELMARVA - Local healthcare provider TidalHealth has begun their annual Drive-Thru and Community Flu Shot Clinics for the 2024 season.
The first clinic kicked off today, September 27th, in Salisbury at the Arthur W. Perdue Stadium and is open until 6 p.m. Friday, providing free flu shots to the community.
One nurse we spoke with took particular joy in administering a shot to a specific patient.
"I got to stab my husband with a flu shot," Bridget Robbins told WBOC earlier. "It felt great!"
TidalHealth Infection Preventionist Dawn Sullivan that the shots are being administered just as flu cases begin to appear.
“We haven't seen a real up-tick yet,” Sullivan told WBOC. “We are starting to see cases, and September is usually a little early for that. So we have seen several cases and several hospitalized patients already this year. Which is why, normally we do this in October, we started in September this year to get a jump on -- because it takes about two weeks for the vaccination to really take effect."
Two more clinics are scheduled this month. On Saturday, October 5th, TidalHealth’s McCready Pavilion in Crisfield is slated to host a clinic from 8 a.m. to noon. Then, on Saturday, October 12th, a clinic is planned to be at the Apple Scrapple Festival in Bridgeville, DE.
For more information on TidalHealth’s free flu shots, you can visit their website here.