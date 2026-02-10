SALISBURY, MD– TidalHealth announced masking protocols will be lifted at all locations today as respiratory virus rates fall.
Hospital leaders say they have seen a steady decline in Influenza A, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and COVID-19 infections in recent weeks.
While masks are no longer required for patients or visitors, TidalHealth urges continued responsibility surrounding disease transmission:
"Individuals may continue to wear masks if they choose, and masks are welcomed and supported," a press release says. "Visitors who are feeling sick are asked not to visit patients until they are well. Good hand hygiene, including washing with soap and water, and respiratory etiquette, like covering your cough, remain strongly encouraged."
TidalHealth says it will continue monitoring respiratory virus rates and update the community as needed.