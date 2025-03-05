MILLSBORO, DE -- TidalHealth is set to move forward with plans for a new health campus off Route 113 near Millsboro. Officials told WBOC the roughly 100-million-dollar project will house multiple buildings and expand the area's access to medical care.
Tidalhealth's CEO Steven Leonard told WBOC Wednesday that the project has been in the works for multiple years, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The intent of this campus is to be everything the community needs close to home," Leonard said. "Our mission has always been to provide services that are convenient so people can lead healthy lives and not have to travel far."
Leonard said the campus will largely expand their primary care services.
"This will actually be one of probably our largest primary care centers in all of Tidalhealth when you look at the number of providers," Leonard said.
According to Leonard, the campus will also house a surgery center, as well as offer a variety of specialty services. Some of those include cardiology, ENT, and G.I. care, among others.
"Every time we speak with people in that area they say they're looking for a physician or a primary care doctor," Leonard said. "Adding campuses like this is really important."
Leonard said increased development throughout the area has likely played a part.
"We did a physician needs assessment recently," Leonard said. "Our service area, which is about seven counties, is growing twice the national average."
WBOC spoke with multiple neighbors Wednesday about the area's current access to medical care. Joan Orcutt, who recently moved to the area, said it can be tough to find providers.
"We were warned that we better look for and book doctors before we move," Orcutt said. "It took us at least 6 months to get doctors' appointments."
Orcutt said she thinks development in the area is outgrowing available medical care.
"I just think that in some areas there should have been a little bit more foresight since they've allowed all this development," Orcutt said. "When people come, they're gonna need services."
Bill Russell, another neighbor in Millsboro, shared similar sentiments.
"I think we need a lot more medical providers in the state of Delaware because of the overdevelopment," Russell said.
Tidalhealth's CEO said they plan to break ground on that campus in April. He said the first building will take roughly 18-20 months to complete, with additional buildings following after.