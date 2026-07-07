SALISBURY, Md.– After two years of fundraising, TidalHealth says 3D breast cancer screenings are hitting the road to provide better access.
TidalHealth announced its Mobile Mammography bus is ready to bring healthcare closer to patients, now accepting appointments in Somerset, Wicomico, Worcester and Sussex Counties.
Officials say appointments will take about 15 minutes, on average, and offer the same level of care as TidalHealth Breast Centers across the region.
The Mobile Mammography unit can also help patients coordinate follow-up care and accepts most insurance plans, according to a press release.
The new unit aims to reduce barriers to recommended cancer screenings and to reduce breast cancer rates through early detection.
Breast cancer is the second most common cancer for women in the United States, affecting one in eight, according to the American Cancer Society. (https://www.cancer.org/cancer/types/breast-cancer.html)
While rates have risen by about 1% annually in recent years, the American Cancer society says breast cancer deaths have fallen with improvements in early detection.