SOMERSET CO. - A Tier III registered sex offender has been charged after an investigation by the Somerset County Sheriff's Office after an alleged failure to report his employment.
The Sheriff's Office says they became aware of photos and videos circulating online depicting Crisfield man Tracy Bayne working as an amusement ride operator at the National Hard Crab Derby carnival in Crisfield over the weekend of Sept. 4.
In 2011, Bayne pled guilty to sexually abusing a minor. He was sentenced to prison and released in 2022, and he was required to register as a Tier III sex offender, which is the most severe level.
They say their investigation revealed Bayne was temporarily employed with Stine Amusements, a company operating amusement rides and attractions at the carnival. Officials say the owner of Stine Amusements, Paul Stine, confirmed that Bayne had worked for about three days at the carnival.
Last Saturday, the Crisfield Chamber of Commerce posted on Facebook, saying they were not aware of Bayne's hiring and were not involved in the hiring process.
Paul Stine posted on Facebook about the incident, saying his company tries to hire local people to run their rides. He alleges he asked Bayne if he had any "warrants or anything wrong with his background, he told me no, I took him at his word."
Somerset County sheriffs say they reviewed Bayne's registration records and confirmed he last re-registered with their office on July 14, 2026. During that registration, he signed a state notice of sex offender registration requirements, that acknowledge he must report employment under state law.
They say the investigation found Bayne did not notify the office of his employment with Stine Amusement. Registered sex offenders in Maryland must notify law enforcement about any employment changes.
On Sept. 15, Somerset County sheriffs charged Bayne with sex offender registration, failure to notify/include, in violation of Maryland criminal law.
They say Bayne was arrested the next day and committed to the Somerset County Detention Center without bond.