WALLOPS ISLAND, VA - A Rocket Lab Electron Rocket scheduled to lift off this month from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility has officially been given a launch window.
According to the National Reconnaissance Office, the launch is scheduled for March 20 between 2:15 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. at the Virginia Spaceport Authority Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport.
Rocket Lab says the Electron Rocket is the only reusable orbital-class small rocket. The rockets stand at 59 ft tall and weigh 28,660 lbs, according to Rocket Lab.
The NROL-123 mission, known as “Live and Let Fly,” will assist the government in exploring launch opportunities for small satellites, Rocket Lab says.
NASA's launch schedule website says the visitor center and launch viewing area at Wallops Island will be closed for the launch.