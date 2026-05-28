BERLIN, Md. - A new Maryland law will soon allow participating bars and restaurants in three Worcester County towns to sell alcoholic drinks in approved to-go cups during certain special events.
Gov. Wes Moore signed Senate Bill 846 into law Tuesday. The measure allows Berlin, Pocomoke City and Snow Hill to establish designated special event areas where beer, wine and liquor sold by permitted businesses may be carried outside the establishment.
The law takes effect July 1.
In Berlin, Economic and Community Development Director Ivy Wells said the change addresses a challenge local businesses have faced during downtown events, when customers could purchase drinks inside bars or restaurants but could not take them back outside to enjoy the event.
“It's really not fair that people can't go into a restaurant or the hotel and get an Orange Crush and be able to walk around with it during the events,” Wells said. “It just got passed. So pumped for it. And I know that the hotel especially and the restaurants, it's a game changer for them.”
Wells said Oktoberfest, the Fiddlers Convention, the Chili Pepper Festival and the town's New Year's Eve celebration are among the events that could potentially benefit from the new option.
Under the law, a municipality must receive a Class C per diem municipal to-go beer, wine and liquor license tied to a specific special event area. Bars and restaurants located within or immediately adjacent to that area may then apply for temporary to-go event permits. The designated event period may not exceed seven consecutive days.
Sen. Mary Beth Carozza, who sponsored the bill, described the measure as a limited economic development tool modeled in part on a similar option used during events in Wicomico County.
“It really is a great idea because it's a small economic development tool that's really going to help areas like Pocomoke, Berlin, Snow Hill that want to have these events,” Carozza said.
Local bar employees said customers already ask whether they can leave with drinks during events.
Mollie Compher, who works at Sister's Wine Bar in Berlin, said customers sometimes leave after learning they cannot carry a drink outside.
“A lot of people will come in during events, ask if they can take drinks to go,” Compher said. “When we say no, they kind of end up leaving sometimes. So it would be a big help.”
Felicity Justice, of Tiki Tim's, said the change could help businesses reach event crowds while also creating additional visibility for downtown bars and restaurants.
“I think as a whole, as businesses, it'll be nice,” Justice said. “We have a lot of events that go on in the town of Berlin, a lot of people walking Main Street.”
Ocean City was included in the original version of the legislation but was not included in the final law.
Carozza said the resort presents different challenges because of the Boardwalk and the size and nature of its events. Wells said she understood why Ocean City would not participate, while saying the measure makes sense for Berlin's independent downtown restaurants.
Berlin officials said customers participating in the program would be required to use specially marked cups and wear wristbands showing they are at least 21 years old.
The Worcester County Board of License Commissioners must still establish regulations governing event boundaries, hours of sale, age verification, public notice, security requirements and approved to-go cups before the new permits can be used.