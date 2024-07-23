CHINCOTEAGUE, VA - While the life-sized pony swim won't begin until Wednesday, a miniature one has already begun at Tom's Cove Campground.
Salisbury local Elsie H. Jones, who spends much of her summers with family at the campground, designed a miniature model of the town of Chincoteague, including the beloved Pony Swim.
Jones says she started designing the model last winter. She was inspired by some of the tiny buildings that she had purchased from an estate sale.
Jones told WBOC that she created the display both as a treat for kids in the campground, and to pay homage to the local fire department. She says creating this display has meant the world to her.
"It gives meaning to your life," Jones said. "At 78, you have to keep going. You can't just sit in a chair for the rest of your life."
While this is the first year Jones has put together her display, she says that it won't be the last.
Her work will be on exhibit tomorrow at Tom's Cove campground, with treats and prizes for kids who stop by.